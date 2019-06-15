Dr. Walter Coyle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Coyle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Walter Coyle, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their fellowship with Portsmouth Naval Hosp
Dr. Coyle works at
Locations
Scripps Clinic10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-8879Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Scripps Clinic9898 Genesee Ave # 1, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 824-4151
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr W. Coyle, is excellent. He listens and makes recommendations. Recent procedure when very well. His follow up before leaving the hospital is well appreciated.
About Dr. Walter Coyle, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Portsmouth Naval Hosp
- Naval Hosp
- National Naval Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coyle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coyle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coyle has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coyle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Coyle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coyle.
