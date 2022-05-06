Overview of Dr. Walter Harris, MD

Dr. Walter Harris, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Harris works at Dept of Ophthalmology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.