Dr. Walter Loch, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Royal College of Surgeons In Ireland / Medical School and is affiliated with Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Ear, Nose & Throat Associates of Manatee701 Manatee Ave W Ste 202, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 748-2455Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Was very impressed by his questions and thorough assessment of my balance issues. Am optimistic about his follow up plans.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English, German
- Minn Ear Clin
- Johns Hopkins Med Ser
- St Lawrence Hosp
- Royal College of Surgeons In Ireland / Medical School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Loch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loch accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loch has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Swimmer's Ear and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Loch speaks German.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Loch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loch.
