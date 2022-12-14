Dr. Walter Mullins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Mullins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Walter Mullins, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mullins works at
Locations
1
Gastroenterology Associates9103 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 927-1190
2
Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center5000 Hennessy Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 765-6565MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
3
Louisiana State University Surgical Center Department of Ophthalmology9032 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 768-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We met Dr. Mullins when my mother was admitted to the hospital. He is by far the most personable physician I have ever met. Within minutes he had myself and my mother very comfortable as though we’ve know him for a long time. We wished we had met him sooner. Great sense of humor and treats you like family. I highly recommend Dr. Mullins.
About Dr. Walter Mullins, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1730154808
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center
- University of Mississippi
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mullins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mullins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mullins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mullins works at
Dr. Mullins has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mullins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.