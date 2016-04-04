Overview of Dr. Walter Thomas Jr, MD

Dr. Walter Thomas Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas Jr works at Novant Health Matthews Children s Clinic in Matthews, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.