Overview of Dr. Walton Toy, MD

Dr. Walton Toy, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith and Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.



Dr. Toy works at MERCY HEALTH CENTER in Rogers, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.