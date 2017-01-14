Overview of Dr. Wambui Machua, MD

Dr. Wambui Machua, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SINT EUSTATIUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Machua works at Piedmont Physicians Rheumatology Atlanta in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.