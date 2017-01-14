Dr. Wambui Machua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Machua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wambui Machua, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wambui Machua, MD
Dr. Wambui Machua, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SINT EUSTATIUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Machua works at
Dr. Machua's Office Locations
Jenkins Clinic Inc.1800 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30318 Directions (404) 367-3350
Piedmont Physicians Rheumatology in Atlanta77 Collier Rd NW Ste 2080, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 367-3350
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Machua was thorough and empathetic. She did not rush through my visit or cause me to feel unimportant. She quickly followed up with me to address some nonurgent abnormal lab results. How many physicians does that nowadays??? I would say that she is competent and passionate about her patient's healthcare. Highly recommendable.
About Dr. Wambui Machua, MD
- Rheumatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1144541079
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SINT EUSTATIUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Machua has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Machua accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Machua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Machua works at
Dr. Machua has seen patients for Arthritis and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Machua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Machua. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Machua.
