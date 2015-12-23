Dr. Boote has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wanda Boote, MD
Dr. Wanda Boote, MD is a Dermatologist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa.
Wanda M Boote MD2060 5th Ave N, St Petersburg, FL 33713 Directions (727) 895-3376Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
- Medicare
Dr. Boote is very thorough. She listens to the patient and takes up all the time you need.
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1063517050
- Tulane University
- Presby Denver St Lukes Med Center
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Iowa State University
- Dermatology
Dr. Boote has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boote has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boote on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Boote. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boote.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boote, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boote appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.