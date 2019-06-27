Dr. Waqar Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Waqar Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Waqar Khan, MD
Dr. Waqar Khan, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tomball, TX. They completed their fellowship with St Elizabeths Mc/Tufts University|St. Elizabeth's Hospital|University Tex Galveston
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
Lone Star Heart and Vascular Center400 Holderrieth Blvd Ste 104, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 317-4283
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
He treats my whole family and I wouldn't go to anyone other heart doctor. Dr Khan is a awesome doctor, Linda Reid
About Dr. Waqar Khan, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1811971914
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeths Mc/Tufts University|St. Elizabeth's Hospital|University Tex Galveston
- University Of Texas Medical School At Houston|University Tex Hospital
- Saint Louis University Hospital|St Louis University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
