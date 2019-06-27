Overview of Dr. Waqar Khan, MD

Dr. Waqar Khan, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tomball, TX. They completed their fellowship with St Elizabeths Mc/Tufts University|St. Elizabeth's Hospital|University Tex Galveston



Dr. Khan works at Lone Star Heart and Vascular Center in Tomball, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.