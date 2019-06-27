See All Interventional Cardiologists in Tomball, TX
Dr. Waqar Khan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Waqar Khan, MD

Interventional Cardiology
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Waqar Khan, MD

Dr. Waqar Khan, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tomball, TX. They completed their fellowship with St Elizabeths Mc/Tufts University|St. Elizabeth's Hospital|University Tex Galveston

Dr. Khan works at Lone Star Heart and Vascular Center in Tomball, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Khan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lone Star Heart and Vascular Center
    400 Holderrieth Blvd Ste 104, Tomball, TX 77375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 317-4283

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Heart Disease
Chest Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Atherectomy Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Interventional Procedures Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Cardiac Catheterization Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Procedure Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Implantation, Permanent Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angioplasty Chevron Icon
PFO Repair Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vein Laser Ablation Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?

    Jun 27, 2019
    He treats my whole family and I wouldn't go to anyone other heart doctor. Dr Khan is a awesome doctor, Linda Reid
    Linda Reid in Navasota, TX — Jun 27, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Waqar Khan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Waqar Khan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Khan to family and friends

    Dr. Khan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Khan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Waqar Khan, MD.

    About Dr. Waqar Khan, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811971914
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Elizabeths Mc/Tufts University|St. Elizabeth's Hospital|University Tex Galveston
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Texas Medical School At Houston|University Tex Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Saint Louis University Hospital|St Louis University Hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Waqar Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khan works at Lone Star Heart and Vascular Center in Tomball, TX. View the full address on Dr. Khan’s profile.

    Dr. Khan has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Waqar Khan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.