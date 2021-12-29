Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waqas Ahmad, MD
Overview of Dr. Waqas Ahmad, MD
Dr. Waqas Ahmad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Loves Park, IL.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ahmad's Office Locations
-
1
Mercyhealth Alpine7702 N Alpine Rd, Loves Park, IL 61111 Directions (815) 971-3300
-
2
Rockford Health System5970 Churchview Dr, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 971-2000
-
3
Mercyhealth Urgent Care Perryville3401 N Perryville Rd, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (815) 971-2790
-
4
Mercyhealth Urgent Care Roscoe5000 PRAIRIE ROSE DR, Roscoe, IL 61073 Directions (815) 971-3450
Hospital Affiliations
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmad?
Always patient and so smart. He never rushes and I always feel better when I leave..he saved my life when I had covid and needed critical care.
About Dr. Waqas Ahmad, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1316300247
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmad accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad works at
Dr. Ahmad has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.