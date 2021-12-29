See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Loves Park, IL
Dr. Waqas Ahmad, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Waqas Ahmad, MD

Dr. Waqas Ahmad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Loves Park, IL. 

Dr. Ahmad works at Rockford Health System in Loves Park, IL with other offices in Rockford, IL and Roscoe, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ahmad's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mercyhealth Alpine
    7702 N Alpine Rd, Loves Park, IL 61111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 971-3300
  2. 2
    Rockford Health System
    5970 Churchview Dr, Rockford, IL 61107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 971-2000
  3. 3
    Mercyhealth Urgent Care Perryville
    3401 N Perryville Rd, Rockford, IL 61114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 971-2790
  4. 4
    Mercyhealth Urgent Care Roscoe
    5000 PRAIRIE ROSE DR, Roscoe, IL 61073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 971-3450

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
  • OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Acidosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Acidosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Removal Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 29, 2021
    Always patient and so smart. He never rushes and I always feel better when I leave..he saved my life when I had covid and needed critical care.
    Diana Christensen — Dec 29, 2021
    About Dr. Waqas Ahmad, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316300247
