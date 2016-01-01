Dr. Niaz accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warda Niaz, MD
Overview
Dr. Warda Niaz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Montgomery, AL.
Dr. Niaz works at
Locations
Jackson Clinicdr Stewart Tankersley1801 Pine St Ste 203, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 293-8877
Noland Hospital Montgomery1725 Pine St, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 293-4040
Harbor-university of California - Los Angeles Medical Center1000 W Carson St # 410, Torrance, CA 90502 Directions (310) 222-2345
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmore Community Hospital
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Warda Niaz, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1184090656
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
