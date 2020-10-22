Overview of Dr. Warner Siegle, DPM

Dr. Warner Siegle, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital, Grand View Health and Roxborough Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Siegle works at Independence Foot & Ankle Associates LLC in Blue Bell, PA with other offices in Lansdale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.