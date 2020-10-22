See All Podiatrists in Blue Bell, PA
Dr. Warner Siegle, DPM

Podiatry
4.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Blue Bell, PA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Warner Siegle, DPM

Dr. Warner Siegle, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital, Grand View Health and Roxborough Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Siegle works at Independence Foot & Ankle Associates LLC in Blue Bell, PA with other offices in Lansdale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Siegle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Independence Foot & Ankle Associates LLC
    721 Arbor Way, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Independence Foot & Ankle Associates, LLC
    2032 N Broad St, Lansdale, PA 19446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Oct 22, 2020
    It will be hard to beat the service, dedication, kindness and intelligence of Dr. Siegle! He literally came to my house to fix a dressing and recheck my foot post surgery. What a gem in the podiatry field!
    Sue Bannon — Oct 22, 2020
    About Dr. Warner Siegle, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • Male
    • 1649587320
    Education & Certifications

    • Roxborough Meml Hosp
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • Rowan University
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
    • Grand View Health
    • Roxborough Memorial Hospital

