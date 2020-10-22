Dr. Warner Siegle, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Warner Siegle, DPM
Overview of Dr. Warner Siegle, DPM
Dr. Warner Siegle, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital, Grand View Health and Roxborough Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Siegle works at
Dr. Siegle's Office Locations
Independence Foot & Ankle Associates LLC721 Arbor Way, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Directions
Independence Foot & Ankle Associates, LLC2032 N Broad St, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siegle?
It will be hard to beat the service, dedication, kindness and intelligence of Dr. Siegle! He literally came to my house to fix a dressing and recheck my foot post surgery. What a gem in the podiatry field!
About Dr. Warner Siegle, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- Male
- 1649587320
Education & Certifications
- Roxborough Meml Hosp
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Rowan University
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Grand View Health
- Roxborough Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siegle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siegle accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siegle has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siegle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Siegle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.