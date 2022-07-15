Dr. Warren Spinner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spinner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Clinical Neurophysiologists
- NY
- Shirley
- Dr. Warren Spinner, MD
Dr. Warren Spinner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Warren Spinner, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Shirley, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Brain Injury Medicine. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital, Saint Joseph Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Spinner works at
Locations
-
1
North Suffolk Neurology, Port Jefferson Station, NY1500 William Floyd Pkwy Ste 303, Shirley, NY 11967 Directions (631) 775-8203
-
2
Port Jefferson Professional Park1010 Ny-112 Ste 300, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 364-9119Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:30pm
-
3
Port Jefferson Professional Park5 Medical Dr, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 364-9119
-
4
North Suffolk Neurology, Port Jefferson Station, NY6080 Jericho Tpke Ste 100, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 364-9119
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Concussion
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dystonia
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Post-Concussion Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Seizure Disorders
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Palsy
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Autonomic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- View other providers who treat Cognitive Function Testing
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cranial Trauma
- View other providers who treat Diplopia
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat ImPACT Testing
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Major Depressive Disorder
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Migraine
- View other providers who treat Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Myasthenia Gravis
- View other providers who treat Myoclonus
- View other providers who treat Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nerve Conduction Studies
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Parkinson's Disease
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
- View other providers who treat Psychological Testing
- View other providers who treat Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Stroke
- View other providers who treat Sudoscan
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Vasculitis
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Defects
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acne
- View other providers who treat Acoustic Neuroma
- View other providers who treat Acrocephalosyndactyly
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Adjustment Disorder
- View other providers who treat Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
- View other providers who treat Alzheimer's Disease
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Anosmia
- View other providers who treat Anterior Horn Disease
- View other providers who treat Astrocytoma
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Autism
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Binge Eating Disorder
- View other providers who treat Bipolar Disorder
- View other providers who treat Blepharitis
- View other providers who treat Botox® for Blepharospasm
- View other providers who treat Botox® for Cervical Dystonia
- View other providers who treat Botox® for Chronic Migraine
- View other providers who treat Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail
- View other providers who treat Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity
- View other providers who treat Brachial Plexus Palsy
- View other providers who treat Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
- View other providers who treat Brain Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Brain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Bunion
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CTB-I)
- View other providers who treat Combination Drug Dependence
- View other providers who treat Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
- View other providers who treat Conduct Disorder
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant
- View other providers who treat Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dementia
- View other providers who treat Developmental and Learning Disorders
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Drug and Alcohol Dependence
- View other providers who treat Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Ear Disorders
- View other providers who treat Eating Disorders
- View other providers who treat Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Excessive Sweating
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Folic Acid Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Hammer Toe
- View other providers who treat Hand Pain
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Heartburn
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Huntington's Disease
- View other providers who treat Hydrocephalus
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Loss of Taste
- View other providers who treat Medical Marijuana Certifications
- View other providers who treat Medulloblastoma
- View other providers who treat Meningiomas
- View other providers who treat Meningitis
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Motion Sickness
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Neck Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
- View other providers who treat Nerve Blocks
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Opioid Abuse
- View other providers who treat Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
- View other providers who treat Numbness
- View other providers who treat Nystagmus
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Opioid Dependence
- View other providers who treat Optic Neuritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Parkinsonism
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Personality Disorders
- View other providers who treat Phobia
- View other providers who treat Pineal Region Tumors
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Tumor
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
- View other providers who treat Postherpetic Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
- View other providers who treat Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
- View other providers who treat Psychosis
- View other providers who treat Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Rathke's Cleft Cyst
- View other providers who treat Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Schizophrenia
- View other providers who treat Schwannoma
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Walking
- View other providers who treat Somatoform Disorders
- View other providers who treat Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
- View other providers who treat Spina Bifida
- View other providers who treat Spine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sports-Related Concussion
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Stiff-Man Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Subdural Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Suicidal Ideation
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Infections
- View other providers who treat Temporal Arteritis
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Tourette's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vestibular Testing
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Spinner?
I’ve been going to Dr. Spinner’s for about 15 years now and have always had a good experience with Dr. Spinner and his associates. They are very patient and don’t rush the appointments. They are very nice about what you come in for and helpful with your conditions, trying their best to figure out a way to help. They will provide tests when needed, do MRI’s every few years to keep track of your headaches, and provide the newest meds for migraines. I can’t see myself going anywhere else for a neurologist.
About Dr. Warren Spinner, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164617544
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Northport VA Medical Center
- Northport VA Hosp
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Brain Injury Medicine, Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spinner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spinner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spinner works at
Dr. Spinner has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Sleep Apnea and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spinner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spinner speaks Spanish.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Spinner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spinner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spinner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spinner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.