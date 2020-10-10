Dr. Amari has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wassila Amari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wassila Amari, MD
Dr. Wassila Amari, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amari's Office Locations
- 1 9101 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (469) 800-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have had several different rheumatologists in Dr Amari is the absolute best I have dealt with.
About Dr. Wassila Amari, MD
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1164468088
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Rheumatology
