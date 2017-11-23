Dr. Wassim Nona, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wassim Nona, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wassim Nona, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Nona works at
Locations
-
1
Ascension Providence Hospital Cardiology22250 Providence Dr Ste 705, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 552-9858
-
2
Heart Cardiology Consultants47601 Grand River Ave Ste C202, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 465-5955
-
3
Ascension Providence Hospital16001 W 9 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 424-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nona?
There are not adequate words available to express my appreciation for Dr. Nona. Besides having brought me back to life with his SKILL, Dr. Nona is a deeply caring man! I feel totally safe in his care.
About Dr. Wassim Nona, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1629051107
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nona accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nona works at
Dr. Nona has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nona on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nona speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nona. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nona.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.