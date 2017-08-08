Dr. Wayne Franklin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franklin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Franklin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wayne Franklin, MD
Dr. Wayne Franklin, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from UCLA and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Franklin's Office Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1752
Phoenix Children's Medical Group10250 N 92nd St Ste 212, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 615-4963
Phoenix Children's Medical Group3370 S Mercy Rd Ste 221, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 608-2343
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Franklin was my cardiologist while I was pregnant and he took really good care of me. He would also always answer all of my questions.
About Dr. Wayne Franklin, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll Med
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- UCLA
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Franklin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franklin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franklin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Franklin has seen patients for Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franklin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Franklin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Franklin.
