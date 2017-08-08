Overview of Dr. Wayne Franklin, MD

Dr. Wayne Franklin, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from UCLA and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Franklin works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ and Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.