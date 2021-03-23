Dr. Wayne Hey Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hey Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wayne Hey Jr, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Wayne Hey Jr, DO
Dr. Wayne Hey Jr, DO is an Urology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.
Dr. Hey Jr's Office Locations
Fort Worth Office4809 Brentwood Stair Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76103 Directions (817) 731-0316
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
It was wonderful, because he found nothing serious about me. excellent professional.
About Dr. Wayne Hey Jr, DO
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Medicine and Dentistry-Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- University Of Med and Dentistry Osteopathic Med
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Pennsylvania State University
- Urological Surgery
