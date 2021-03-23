See All Urologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Wayne Hey Jr, DO

Urology
4.0 (21)
Map Pin Small Fort Worth, TX
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Wayne Hey Jr, DO

Dr. Wayne Hey Jr, DO is an Urology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.

Dr. Hey Jr works at DFW Urology Consultants in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hey Jr's Office Locations

    Fort Worth Office
    4809 Brentwood Stair Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 731-0316

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Arlington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Incontinence
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Incontinence
Polyuria

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Female Incontinence Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Wayne Hey Jr, DO

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1114114279
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Medicine and Dentistry-Osteopathic Medicine
    Residency
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    Internship
    • University Of Med and Dentistry Osteopathic Med
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Pennsylvania State University
    Board Certifications
    • Urological Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wayne Hey Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hey Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hey Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hey Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hey Jr works at DFW Urology Consultants in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hey Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Hey Jr has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hey Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hey Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hey Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hey Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hey Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

