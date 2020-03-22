Overview

Dr. Wayne Rubinstein, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.



Dr. Rubinstein works at Advocate Medical Group - Neurology in Park Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.