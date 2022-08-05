Overview

Dr. Wei Mi, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Shanghai Medical University and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Mi works at Sunrise Women Medical Group in Northridge, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Post-Concussion Syndrome and Concussion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.