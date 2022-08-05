Dr. Wei Mi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wei Mi, MD
Overview
Dr. Wei Mi, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Shanghai Medical University and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Sunrise Women Med Group Inc18251 Roscoe Blvd Ste 101, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 700-5678
- 2 18433 Roscoe Blvd Ste 108, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 349-2503
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Mi's for over 20 years I can confidently say she is one of the best doctors out there.
About Dr. Wei Mi, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1871601401
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- Northshore University Hospital
- U Of Mo Columbia
- Shanghai Medical University
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mi has seen patients for Vertigo, Post-Concussion Syndrome and Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mi speaks Mandarin.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mi.
