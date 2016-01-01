Overview of Dr. Wei Sun, MD

Dr. Wei Sun, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Sun Yat-sen University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Sun works at Chinatown Kidney Care in Flushing, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.