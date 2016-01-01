Overview of Dr. Weiming Chu, MD

Dr. Weiming Chu, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Anaheim Global Medical Center, Chapman Global Medical Center, La Palma Intercommunity Hospital, Orange County Global Medical Center and Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.



Dr. Chu works at New Foundation Medical Group in Santa Ana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tobacco Use Disorder, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.