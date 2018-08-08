Overview

Dr. Welim Azinge, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Centro, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Azinge works at Pain and Spine Institute in El Centro, CA with other offices in Santee, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.