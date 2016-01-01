Overview of Dr. Wendy Leng, MD

Dr. Wendy Leng, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University in Boston, Massachusetts.



Dr. Leng works at Urology Partners of North Texas in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Weatherford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.