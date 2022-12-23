Overview of Dr. Wendy McConnell, DO

Dr. Wendy McConnell, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Yukon, OK. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Canadian Valley Hospital.



Dr. McConnell works at Integris ENT Yukon in Yukon, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Nosebleed and Loss of Smell and-or Taste along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.