Dr. Wendy Powell, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Wendy Powell, MD

Dr. Wendy Powell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital and Mercy Philadelphia Hospital.

Dr. Powell works at Mercy Women First Gynclgy Assoc in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chlamydia Infections, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Powell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Women First Gynclgy Assoc
    5346 CEDAR AVE, Philadelphia, PA 19143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 747-6661

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
  • Mercy Philadelphia Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    About Dr. Wendy Powell, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447218771
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harlem Hospital Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wendy Powell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Powell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Powell works at Mercy Women First Gynclgy Assoc in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Powell’s profile.

    Dr. Powell has seen patients for Chlamydia Infections, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Powell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

