Dr. Wendy Powell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital and Mercy Philadelphia Hospital.



Dr. Powell works at Mercy Women First Gynclgy Assoc in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chlamydia Infections, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.