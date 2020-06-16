Dr. Wendy Warner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wendy Warner, MD
Dr. Wendy Warner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
Medicine In Balance940 Town Center Dr Ste F90, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 397-8963
- St. Mary Medical Center
Dr. Warner is a wealth of knowledge. She is a caring person as well, and remembers everything I tell her about my life and health. She is able to integrate her vast medical knowledge into my circumstances and knows so much about hormones and the female body. She has changed my life tremendously. To quote my daughter..."I am no longer a crazy, dragon lady." I highly recommend Dr. Warner to any woman dealing with menopause or anything else.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1649311531
- Temple University Hospital
- Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
- University of Tennessee / Knoxville Medical College
