Dr. Wenyu Huang, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Beijing Medical University (China) and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Huang works at Northwestern Medicine Primary & Specialty Care in Chicago, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Female Infertility and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.