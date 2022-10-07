Overview of Dr. Wesley Cox, MD

Dr. Wesley Cox, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Johnson Regional Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Fort Smith, Siloam Springs Regional Hospital and Stilwell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cox works at UAMS Health Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Clinic in Fayetteville, AR with other offices in Lowell, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.