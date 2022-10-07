Dr. Cox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wesley Cox, MD
Overview of Dr. Wesley Cox, MD
Dr. Wesley Cox, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Johnson Regional Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Fort Smith, Siloam Springs Regional Hospital and Stilwell Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Cox's Office Locations
University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences201 W Van Asche Loop, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 966-4491
Northwest Health Physicians' Specialty Hospital3873 N Parkview Dr, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 571-7070
UAMS Orthopaedic Clinic507 W Monroe Ave, Lowell, AR 72745 Directions (479) 334-7030
Childrens University Medical Group519 Latham Dr, Lowell, AR 72745 Directions (479) 334-7030
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnson Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Fort Smith
- Siloam Springs Regional Hospital
- Stilwell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had my left shoulder replaced after many years of pain and limited mobility, Dr. Cox replaced it, and I have the full range of motion and most of my strength back. A year or so later I had the right one replaced as well. After 4 months, I have the full range and now I am working on the strength on the right also. The DR and his nurses are the best folks. 8 or more years of pain are gone, mobility is back, and strength is improving every day. Absolutely the best.
About Dr. Wesley Cox, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cox has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.