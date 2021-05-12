Overview of Dr. Wesley Faunce III, MD

Dr. Wesley Faunce III, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They graduated from University of Florida - Gainesville, FL and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Faunce III works at Southwest Florida Neurosurgical Associates in Cape Coral, FL with other offices in Brunswick, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Pathological Spine Fracture, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.