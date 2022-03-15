Overview of Dr. Wesley Marquart, MD

Dr. Wesley Marquart, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M University, Tx|Ut Med Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.



Dr. Marquart works at Huguley Medical Associates in Burleson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Appendicitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.