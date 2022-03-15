See All General Surgeons in Burleson, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Wesley Marquart, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (13)
Map Pin Small Burleson, TX
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Wesley Marquart, MD

Dr. Wesley Marquart, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M University, Tx|Ut Med Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.

Dr. Marquart works at Huguley Medical Associates in Burleson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Appendicitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marquart's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Huguley Medical Associates
    11803 South Fwy Ste 112, Burleson, TX 76028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 293-5547

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Perforation Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Wesley Marquart, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1275732307
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Pinnacle Health System|Pinnacle Health System - Harrisburg Hospital/Polyclinic Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Texas Texas A&M University, Tx|Ut Med Branch At Galveston
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wesley Marquart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marquart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marquart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marquart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marquart works at Huguley Medical Associates in Burleson, TX. View the full address on Dr. Marquart’s profile.

    Dr. Marquart has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Appendicitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marquart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Marquart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marquart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marquart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marquart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

