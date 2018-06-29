Overview of Dr. W Whatley, MD

Dr. W Whatley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.



Dr. Whatley works at East Alabama Ear Nose & Throat in Opelika, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.