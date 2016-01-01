Overview of Dr. Whitney Smith, MD

Dr. Whitney Smith, MD is an Urology Specialist in Abington, PA. They completed their fellowship with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center



Dr. Smith works at Jefferson Urology Associates in Abington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.