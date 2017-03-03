Overview

Dr. Wieke Liem, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of California School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Liem works at Silverberg Surgical & Medical Group in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.