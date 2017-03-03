Dr. Wieke Liem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wieke Liem, MD
Overview
Dr. Wieke Liem, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of California School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Locations
Silverberg Surgical & Medical Group1401 Avocado Ave Ste 703, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 239-7199
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My Family and I have been seeing Dr. Liem for probably close to 15 years if not longer. She and her staff are outstanding. Her knowledge, expertise and judgement are excellent. We have had a valuable trusting relationship with the Doctor for so long and we sincerely appreciate the high standards and quality of care!!
About Dr. Wieke Liem, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164452546
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Irvine
- Oregon Health Sciences University
- University Of California School Of Medicine
- Stanford U Affil Hosp
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liem accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liem works at
Dr. Liem has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liem speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Liem. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.