Overview

Dr. Wilber Su, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.



Dr. Su works at Banner Health in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Stanford, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.