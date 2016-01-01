Dr. Willem Vanheeckeren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanheeckeren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Willem Vanheeckeren, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Willem Vanheeckeren, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mayfield Heights, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital, TriPoint Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and West Medical Center.
Dr. Vanheeckeren's Office Locations
Hillcrest Hospital6780 Mayfield Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124 Directions (216) 353-0355
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- SummaCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Hematology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1306931761
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Hematology
- Cleveland Clinic
- Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital
- TriPoint Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- West Medical Center
Dr. Vanheeckeren has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanheeckeren accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanheeckeren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanheeckeren has seen patients for Anemia, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Leukocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanheeckeren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanheeckeren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanheeckeren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanheeckeren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanheeckeren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.