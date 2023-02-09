Overview of Dr. William Badger, MD

Dr. William Badger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Flagstaff Medical Center, Page Hospital, Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation and Verde Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Badger works at Flagstaff Surgical Associates in Flagstaff, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.