Dr. William Beary, MD

Critical Care Medicine
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Beary, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Research Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center, Golden Valley Memorial Hospital, Lafayette Regional Health Center and Lee's Summit Medical Center.

Dr. Beary works at Kansas City Pulmonary Practice - Research in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Belton, MO, Clinton, MO and Harrisonville, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kansas City Pulmonary Practice - Research
    2330 E Meyer Blvd Ste 303, Kansas City, MO 64132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 378-5503
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Kansas City Pulmonary Practice - Belton - Belton
    17065 S 71 Hwy, Belton, MO 64012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 378-5499
  3. 3
    Kansas City Pulmonary Practice - Clinton
    1600 N 2nd St, Clinton, MO 64735 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (660) 228-6625
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:45pm
  4. 4
    Kansas City Pulmonary Practice - Harrisonville Suite 200
    2800 E Rock Haven Rd Ste 200, Harrisonville, MO 64701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 378-5502
  5. 5
    Kansas City Pulmonology Practice - Belton
    17067 S Outer Rd Ste 200, Belton, MO 64012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 378-5498
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Research Medical Center
  • Belton Regional Medical Center
  • Golden Valley Memorial Hospital
  • Lafayette Regional Health Center
  • Lee's Summit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pleural Effusion
Lung Cancer
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Lung Cancer
Partial Lung Collapse

Treatment frequency



Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Healthcare USA
    • HealthPartners
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Savility
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 22, 2021
    Dr. Beary was very thorough and listened to all my concerns. Thank you!
    Karen Orban — Sep 22, 2021
    About Dr. William Beary, MD

    • Critical Care Medicine
    • English
    • 1598722993
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    • University of Texas Medical Branch
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
    • Pulmonary Disease
