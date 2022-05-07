See All General Surgeons in Fremont, CA
Dr. William Brown III, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (16)
Map Pin Small Fremont, CA
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. William Brown III, MD

Dr. William Brown III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Brown III works at William Brown, MD in Fremont, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Sequoia Hospital
Dr. Brown III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ameri-cal Weight Clinic
    39470 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA 94538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 793-2404

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Inguinal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 07, 2022
    This a late review, but better late than never. My experience with Dr. Brown's office went quite well. Office manager Belinda was very helpful and pleasant! I do believe in giving credit, when credit is due. I spent a lot of time researching the procedure and different surgeons, before deciding on Dr. Brown. I'm glad I did, he was very thorough and professional at the office visits and at the surgery center visit 12-3-21. Except for some initial bruising and light pain the first few days (to be expected), after that I healed very quickly. It's been 5 months now and I seem to be completely healed, with no lingering issues, a small fading scar and best of all...no plastic mesh inside for me to worry about! Thanx Dr. Brown and enjoy your retirement!
    David — May 07, 2022
    About Dr. William Brown III, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457394926
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Saint Louis University Hospital
    Residency
    • Saint Louis University Hospital
    Internship
    • Saint Louis University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Brown III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brown III has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brown III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brown III works at William Brown, MD in Fremont, CA. View the full address on Dr. Brown III’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

