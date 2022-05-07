Dr. William Brown III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Brown III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Brown III, MD
Dr. William Brown III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Brown III works at
Dr. Brown III's Office Locations
Ameri-cal Weight Clinic39470 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 793-2404
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown III?
This a late review, but better late than never. My experience with Dr. Brown's office went quite well. Office manager Belinda was very helpful and pleasant! I do believe in giving credit, when credit is due. I spent a lot of time researching the procedure and different surgeons, before deciding on Dr. Brown. I'm glad I did, he was very thorough and professional at the office visits and at the surgery center visit 12-3-21. Except for some initial bruising and light pain the first few days (to be expected), after that I healed very quickly. It's been 5 months now and I seem to be completely healed, with no lingering issues, a small fading scar and best of all...no plastic mesh inside for me to worry about! Thanx Dr. Brown and enjoy your retirement!
About Dr. William Brown III, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1457394926
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown III has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown III.
