Dr. William Brown Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and Twin County Regional Hospital.



Dr. Brown Jr works at Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Kimel Park in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroplasty, Degenerative Disc Disease and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.