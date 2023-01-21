Dr. William Capece, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capece is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Capece, DPM
Overview of Dr. William Capece, DPM
Dr. William Capece, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.
Dr. Capece works at
Dr. Capece's Office Locations
-
1
Center For Foot Disorders17630 Highway 3, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 805-4017
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- MultiPlan
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Capece?
Dr Capece cares about his patients.
About Dr. William Capece, DPM
- Podiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1508804022
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Capece has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Capece accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Capece has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Capece works at
Dr. Capece has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Capece on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Capece. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capece.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capece, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capece appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.