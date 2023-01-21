Overview of Dr. William Capece, DPM

Dr. William Capece, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.



Dr. Capece works at Center For Foot Disorders in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.