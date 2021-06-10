Dr. William Carroll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Carroll, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Carroll, MD
Dr. William Carroll, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They completed their fellowship with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Dr. Carroll's Office Locations
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Orthopaedics255 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401 Directions (843) 853-3474
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Orthopaedics3510 N Highway 17 Ste 105, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Directions (843) 853-3474
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Roper Hospital
- Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carroll is an extraordinary surgeon and cares about his patients. He has taken care of my knee and shoulder and I would return to him in the future if surgery is needed.
About Dr. William Carroll, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1659555258
Education & Certifications
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- New York - Presbyterian/Weill Cornell
- Weill Cornell Medical College
Dr. Carroll has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carroll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carroll has seen patients for Systemic Chondromalacia, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carroll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carroll speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Carroll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carroll.
