Overview of Dr. William Carroll, MD

Dr. William Carroll, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They completed their fellowship with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center



Dr. Carroll works at Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Orthopaedics in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Systemic Chondromalacia, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.