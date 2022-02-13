Overview of Dr. William Dieck, MD

Dr. William Dieck, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital.



Dr. Dieck works at Westchester Health Medical P.c. in Mount Kisco, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinguecula, Stye and Herpetic Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.