Dr. William Dieck, MD

Ophthalmology
3.0 (26)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. William Dieck, MD

Dr. William Dieck, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital.

Dr. Dieck works at Westchester Health Medical P.c. in Mount Kisco, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pinguecula, Stye and Herpetic Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dieck's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Westchester Health Medical P.c.
    185 Kisco Ave Ste 500, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 666-4939
  2. 2
    Northern Westchester Hospital
    400 E Main St, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 666-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northern Westchester Hospital

Pinguecula
Stye
Herpetic Keratitis
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Feb 13, 2022
    DR Dieck provides a very thorough exam. He is kind, approachable and spends a lot of time.
    Kathy A — Feb 13, 2022
    Photo: Dr. William Dieck, MD
    About Dr. William Dieck, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1316051360
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Medical College
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Dieck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dieck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dieck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dieck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dieck works at Westchester Health Medical P.c. in Mount Kisco, NY. View the full address on Dr. Dieck’s profile.

    Dr. Dieck has seen patients for Pinguecula, Stye and Herpetic Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dieck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Dieck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dieck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dieck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dieck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

