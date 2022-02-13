Dr. William Dieck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dieck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Dieck, MD
Overview of Dr. William Dieck, MD
Dr. William Dieck, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital.
Dr. Dieck's Office Locations
Westchester Health Medical P.c.185 Kisco Ave Ste 500, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 666-4939
Northern Westchester Hospital400 E Main St, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 666-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Westchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
DR Dieck provides a very thorough exam. He is kind, approachable and spends a lot of time.
About Dr. William Dieck, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dieck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dieck accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dieck has seen patients for Pinguecula, Stye and Herpetic Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dieck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dieck speaks Russian.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Dieck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dieck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dieck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dieck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.