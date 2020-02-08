Dr. William Ergen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ergen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Ergen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Jefferson Memorial Hospital, Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Knoxville Gastroenterology Anesthesia Associates LLC1311 Dowell Springs Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 588-5121
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Memorial Hospital
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ergan did a retrograde endoscopy procedure on me. He wasn’t 100% that he could get the polyp ou but he was ver successful. I would highly recommend him. He is an honest doctor and very professional! Thank you Dr. Ergan!
- Gastroenterology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
