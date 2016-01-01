Dr. William Freeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Freeman, MD
Overview of Dr. William Freeman, MD
Dr. William Freeman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Freeman's Office Locations
Eye Center9300 Campus Point Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 534-6290Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Regents of the University of Uc9415 CAMPUS POINT DR, La Jolla, CA 92093 Directions (858) 534-6290
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Freeman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1518983352
Education & Certifications
- Doheny Fdn Usc
- Proctor Fdn University Calif
- Cedars Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Columbia University, New York, NY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeman has seen patients for Blindness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
