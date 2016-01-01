See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tulsa, OK
Dr. William Gillock, MD

Internal Medicine
1.4 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. William Gillock, MD

Dr. William Gillock, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. 

Dr. Gillock works at WILLIAM R GILLOCK, MD in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gillock's Office Locations

  1. 1
    William R Gillock, MD
    7170 S Braden Ave Ste 175, Tulsa, OK 74136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 481-0994

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.4
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(15)
About Dr. William Gillock, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1659427391
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine and Occupational Medicine
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. William Gillock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gillock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gillock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gillock works at WILLIAM R GILLOCK, MD in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Gillock’s profile.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillock. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillock.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gillock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gillock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

