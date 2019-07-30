Dr. William Hale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Hale, MD
Dr. William Hale, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.
Norwalk Gastroenterology Consultants, 30 Stevens St Ste B, Norwalk, CT 06850
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
THE BEST! I am a former cancer patient and rely on Dr. Hale to perform my routine colonoscopies. For many years, Dr. Hale has proven to be the most experienced and most brilliant MD anywhere. I have recommended former employees to Dr. Hale and dozens have raved about his excellent work. You will never fine a better gastroenterologist than Dr. William Hale of Norwalk Hospital..Period!!!
About Dr. William Hale, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Boston U Med Ctr
- Boston Medical Center
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Hale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hale accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hale works at
Dr. Hale has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diarrhea, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.