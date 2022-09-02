Overview

Dr. William Handy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Abingdon, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Clinch Valley Medical Center, Indian Path Community Hospital, Johnston Memorial Hospital, Russell County Hospital, Smyth County Community Hospital and Twin County Regional Hospital.



Dr. Handy works at WILLIAM M HANDY, MD, FAAFP in Abingdon, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.