Dr. William Harvin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Orthopedic & Spine Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Harvin works at UT Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Hip Fracture and Femur Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.