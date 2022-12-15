Overview of Dr. William Johnson, MD

Dr. William Johnson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from University Of New Mexico and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center, Olathe Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at KCUC Lee s Summit in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Belton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.