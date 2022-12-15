Dr. William Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. William Johnson, MD
Dr. William Johnson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from University Of New Mexico and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center, Olathe Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
-
1
KCUC Lee’s Summit451 NW Murray Rd, Lees Summit, MO 64081 Directions (816) 378-5496
-
2
Kansas City Urology Care17067 S Outer Rd Ste 200, Belton, MO 64012 Directions (816) 403-3793Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Olathe Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
I was very disgruntled to loose Dr Nash as my Urology Doc of 10+ years when he retired….Dr Johnson has steadily gained my confidence and I am now completely comfortable with his care.
About Dr. William Johnson, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1528050077
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of New Mexico
- Urology
