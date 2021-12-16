Dr. William Julien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Julien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Julien, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Julien, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Washington University In St. Louis School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Locations
Northwest Medical Center2801 N State Road 7, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 975-6161
South Florida Vascular Associates5300 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste 107, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 Directions (954) 725-4141
South Florida Vascular Associates201 NW 82nd Ave Ste 302, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 725-4141
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Molina Healthcare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had three Procedures done by him The ELVT is the hardest to endure. I would like to say the person that assisted him is great. On my next procedure I hope to have Judy there also.
About Dr. William Julien, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1164482733
Education & Certifications
- Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute - Baptist Hospital
- University of Minnesota Hospital
- Hennepin County Medical Center Minneapolis, MN
- Washington University In St. Louis School Of Medicine
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Julien has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julien accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Julien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
130 patients have reviewed Dr. Julien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Julien.
